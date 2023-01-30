6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad on Sunday afternoon. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 150 kilometres with the epicentre being Tajikistan. It occurred around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North. However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake’s magnitude was 4.4 with a depth of 32.4 km. The European-Mediterranian Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, also reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 took place near Attock. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The shakes were described by some journalists on Twitter as “very strong”. A day earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300, state media reported. The official news agency IRNA reported the toll citing the head of emergency services at the university in the city of Khoy, near the quake’s epicentre. An emergency official told state TV that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported.