Naqvi stresses all possible steps to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting in which available facilities for cardiac patients in government hospitals were reviewed.Caretaker Provincial Minister SHC&ME Doctor Javed Akram, Caretaker Provincial Minister P&SHC Doctor Jamal Nasir,Chief Secretary, Secretary SHC&ME, Doctor Farqad Alamgir and concerned officials attended the meeting.Caretaker CM sought recommendations for the provision of facilities with regard to cardiac emergency services and constituted a four member committee in this regard.Provincial Caretaker SHC&ME Minister Doctor Javed Akram will be the Head of the committee.The committee will comprise Provincial Caretaker P&SHC Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir, Doctor Farqad Alamgir and Secretary SHC&ME. The committee will formulate its final recommendations regarding provision of facilities to implant stents and performing angioplasty. The committee will review available facilities for the imposition of mandatory cardiac emergency services in the government hospitals and will put forth its final recommendations with regard to facilities of mandatory cardiac emergency services in coming few days.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stressed that all possible steps will be taken to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients. Mohsin Naqvi directed that collaboration with a private sector will also be reviewed for provision of facilities to the cardiac patients.Caretaker Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram said that it is necessary to start treatment of cardiac patient within 90 minutes and imparting public awareness about treatment method is a necessary step in case of a heart attack.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident near Lasbela.Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.Caretaker CM stated that all his sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased and assured that we are standing with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of a coal mine accident in Kallar Kahar and directed to expedite the relief activities.Caretaker CM directed Commissioner Rawalpindi division and RPO Rawalpindi to reach the accident site forthwith and sought a report from the Chief Secretary about the incident.Caretaker CM directed to submit the incident inquiry report within 72 hours and those responsible for committing negligence should be ascertained.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed that all resources should be utilised to get the miners out of coal mines stranded inside and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of two miners in a mine accident. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased miners.Caretaker CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured miners.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children due to overturning of a boat in the Kohat dam and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the children getting affected in the accident adding that all his sympathies rest with those parents who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.Caretaker CM remarked that every heart is in grief over the irreparable loss of precious human lives and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved families.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Bahawalnagar. Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from the administration about the accident.