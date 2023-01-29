Merub Ali aces wedding guest style in new pictures

Showbiz starlet and fashionista Merub Ali gave a lesson in wedding guest style with her latest pictures on Instagram. On Friday night, Merub Ali posted a new two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. “10 points to mama for styling me,” ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star wrote in the caption of her Insta post, with a dancing girl emoji.

The stunning clicks see the diva ace subtle glam look in a desi attire. Ali donned a gold-embellished black velvet, eastern outfit, which she paired with some traditional jewels and fresh makeup. Full points to the fashionista for pairing that maang-teeka with those blunt fringes and pulled-back hairdo.

The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments. With over a million Instagrammers on her followers’ list, Merub Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the gram. For the unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar last year as announced on social media. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective Instagram handle to share the good news.

To note, the singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’