Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks head to the airport after celebrating his 33rd birthday

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are ready for take off. The couple-who’ve been romantically linked since December 2019-were photographed on Dec. 16 in Sydney, Australia as they strolled through an airport.

Liam and Gabriella kept their appearance low-key, with the Hunger Games star sporting dark olive pants, a grey shirt and white converse. He paired the look with a grey hat, dark sunglasses and minimal gold jewellery. The model, 26, wore all-black for her flight, donning loose-fitting trousers and a sweatshirt with the retro Apple logo. The outing comes as the pair recently celebrated Liam’s 33rd birthday on Jan. 13, which Gabriella commemorated on Instagram with a photo of Liam among blue waves in a tropical location.

Per People, Gabriella captioned the photo, “It’s Liam day,” with a smiley face and emojis.

Their trip also comes just a few days after his ex-wife Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” which seems to reference Liam four years after their split.

What else have Gabriella and Liam been up to? Well, Gabriella recently enjoyed an oceanside getaway, posting photos of herself among palm trees and holding shells in her hand during the holidays.

As she wrote on a post, “Blue lagoon Christmas.”

And it was back in October that Liam spent some time in the outdoors to prepare for upcoming movie Land of Bad, as seen in shirtless pictures posted to his Instagram overlooking a grassy landscape. In the movie, Liam will play Kinney, a “rookie field air support controller embedded with a Delta Force team on a mission in the Philippines,” according to the IMDb description. And that’s not the only exciting project on Liam’s slate-after all, he will join The Witcher as Henry Cavill’s successor in season four.