Tuesday, January 31, 2023


US stocks close higher, post weekly gains

Major US stock indices closed higher Friday and posted weekly gains. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978. The blue-chip index gained 1.8% this week.

The S&P 500 added 10 points, or 0.25% to close Friday at 4,070 as it posted a weekly gain of 2.5%.

The Nasdaq jumped 109 points, or 0.95%, to end the session at 11,621. The tech-heavy index recorded a massive 4.3% increase for the week.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 1.2% at 18.50, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.7% to 3.516%.

