US stocks close higher, post weekly gains

Major US stock indices closed higher Friday and posted weekly gains. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978. The blue-chip index gained 1.8% this week.

The S&P 500 added 10 points, or 0.25% to close Friday at 4,070 as it posted a weekly gain of 2.5%.

The Nasdaq jumped 109 points, or 0.95%, to end the session at 11,621. The tech-heavy index recorded a massive 4.3% increase for the week.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 1.2% at 18.50, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.7% to 3.516%.