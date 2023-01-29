Mahira grooves to ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ and ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’ at wedding

Nikki Tamboli is known to often raise temperatures on social media by sharing some ravishing pictures and videos of herself. Recently, the actress dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the sun while looking absolutely gorgeous in a black bikini top. She captioned it, ‘Bz it’s summer somewhere,’ and her fans made her post go viral in no time. Some loved her video, however there were many who thought otherwise and left comments like, ‘Are dikhana kya chahte hoo’, ‘Aise kam nahi milega madam’ and ‘2nd Disha patani’. For more news and updates, stay tuned to ETimes.