Mohammad Rizwan blessed with a baby girl

LAHORE: Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is already a father to two girls, on Friday was blessed with a third daughter. The announcement was made by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Twitter by sharing a picture of Rizwan’s mini jersey with the name “Baby Kaptaan”. “Congratulations to our Kaptaan on the newest addition to his family!” the post was captioned. Rizwan, on Twitter, announced the good news and said: “The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters & take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah.” “Alhamdulillah,” he added. The sports star expressed his gratitude, saying that it is Allah’s blessing that he was blessed with a daughter. As soon as the news was broken, fans and followers started congratulating the Multan Sultan’s captain on the birth of his daughter.