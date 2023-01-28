PTI approaches SC against Punjab CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

In a petition, Ahmed Nawaz Chaudhry, stated that the “chief minister of Punjab be restrained in selecting/appointing any Cabinet and/or he be restrained from performing any function vis-à-vis the issues of elections till the decision of the titled petition by this honourable August Court”. The petition also stated that the “appointment is in sheer abuse of the process of the Constitution”.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also challenged the appointment of Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab CM.