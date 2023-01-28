Zardari hatching ‘Plan C’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is behind his latest assassination bid – after the previous two attempts “failed”.

“Earlier, in a public rally, I had told my supporters that there were four people who had planned to kill me […] but they backed off when I made these revelations,” Imran Khan told a virtual press conference. “Then a plan B was made to eliminate me in the name of religion,” Imran continued, referring to the attack on his life in Wazirabad. “But I got to know about that too and I revealed their plan in two public rallies.”

Referring to Wazirabad attack, he said that the people behind these “conspiracies” had almost succeeded but “God saved me”. “Now they have made a plan C and Zardari is behind it. He has unlimited corrupt money […] the money he loots from the Sindh government is used in elections, to buy MPAs […] whether it is the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Gilgit-Baltistan, he recklessly throws money around. He has given this money to a terror outfit. His facilitators are powerful people in the agencies. The decision has been taken from three sides and they have planned to execute the next crime,” Imran claimed. The PTI chairman went on to say that irrespective of whatever was planned, he would be back in the streets as soon as he recovered from the injuries he had sustained during the Wazirabad attack. “But if something happens to me, my nation should know who was behind it […] so that my nation never forgives them.”

“The nation is looking towards the judiciary as this is a decisive moment,” the PTI chief said, mentioning that since his ouster, several people have been unmasked. ‘Insurmountable’ economic challenges Following the rupee’s historic fall against the US dollar in the country, the PTI chief hit out at the incumbent government and predicted hyperinflation and “insurmountable” economic challenges in days to come. “During the past three days, the local unit plunged by Rs33 against the US dollar,” he said. “The rupee fell by Rs84 during the last nine months.” While giving the reasons behind the devaluation of the local currency, the deposed prime minister said that the country’s foreign currency reserves have reached a record low. “Foreign currency reserves sink to $3.6 billion.” The ex-premier also lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he has now become aware of what sort of a “genius” Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar is.