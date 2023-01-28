Imran’s security ‘withdrawn’

The Islamabad Police Friday withdrew security from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s residence, Bani Gala, in the federal capital.

“Bani Gala is the former prime minister’s private residence. He has not been staying in Islamabad for the past several months,” a spokesperson for the capital’s police said. In Khan’s absence, the spokesperson said, police f

rom Islamabad and other provinces cannot be deployed over there. Frontier Corps and KP Police, as per the sources, were also withdrawn. Performing duty at the PTI chief’s Bani Gala house, 50 KP police personnel have also left, the sources said. Meanwhile, the caretaker government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Friday recalled the K-P security personnel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. After the Wazirabad attack on the former prime minister, 50 police personnel from KP were deployed for the security of the PTI chief in Punjab. As per reports, following the appointment of the caretaker Punjab chief minister on January 22, the provincial government had sent a letter to the K-P government on January 24 to withdraw the security.