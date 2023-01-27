China-imported coaches to help increase revenue of Pakistan Railways: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that the newly imported train coaches from China will help Pakistan Railways to attract passengers and increase revenue.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the formal induction of the China-imported coaches in railways, Sharif said that the Chinese company has provided coaches to Pakistan with new features including WiFi and modern chairs among others.

The coaches will run as Green Line Express train from the capital city of Islamabad to the country’s southern port city of Karachi, passing through major cities across Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Friday’s inaugurated train consisted of nine coaches, including six new coaches imported from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Tangshan Company in late 2022 and three recently refurbished units that were imported from China in 2015.

Sharif said that the inclusion of Chinese coaches in the Green Line service will enhance the image of Pakistan railways and attract commuters.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the Green Line Express service was halted due to floods in the country, which incurred heavy losses to railways and affected many tracks.

“Pakistan has resumed the service with the help of Chinese friends, and the service has been restored across the country now,” he added.

Rafique said that from the contract to acquire 230 coaches from China, Pakistan has received 46 coaches and the remaining will be manufactured in Pakistan under a technology transfer agreement.