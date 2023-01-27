Actor Sami Khan names three underrated actors of industry

Pakistani actor Sami Khan was a guest on “The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo,” where he spoke candidly about a variety of topics.

In response to a question about which actors are overrated and which are underrated, Sami stated that there are many actors who are underrated and have not received their due as actors.

He said, “I would name two actors who are very underrated. First is Faizan Sheikh. He is a brilliant and wonderful actor. He has also worked in a film and has played a variety of characters. Second is Paras Masroor whose career deserved better treatment from the industry. These two actors have great potential. In the female, I would say Hajra Yameen. She is a very brilliant actress and I have also worked with her.”

Regarding overrated actors, Khan claimed that while he acknowledges underrated performers because they need our support, he avoids mentioning overrated actors because if they are famous, it is because of Allah, and one should appreciate that.

Have a look at the video:

Pertinent to note that Sami Khan is a brilliant actor of the industry. But he remained an underrated actor throughout his career despite delivering many exceptional performances.