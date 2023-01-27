PTI challenges appointment of Punjab caretaker CM in SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a Supreme Court petition challenging Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister.

Asad Umar, in his capacity as PTI secretary general, petitioned the Supreme Court on Friday, requesting that Mr. Mohsin Naqvi be barred from serving as caretaker chief minister and that the notification of his appointment is declared unconstitutional.

The PTI’s plea also urged the court to declare Caretaker Chief Minister Mr. Mohsin Naqvi as “biassed”.

The PTI has also challenged the notification of Raja Riaz’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.