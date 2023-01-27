Five powerful states unwilling to accept Imran Khan as PM

A senior journalist and anchorperson revealed that five major nations are opposed to Imran Khan becoming Pakistan’s prime minister.

Rauf Klasra made the revelations in his vlog, shared the video on Twitter, and questioned whether Mr. Khan is the problem or the entire world.

He mentioned the impact of Imran Khan’s narrative of the US-plotted regime change and tirade against Gen Bajwa in the analysis.

Rauf Klasra shed light on the importance of Pakistan’s ties with the world and its reliance on $80 billion in imports including $50 billion in oil and gas.

Without naming the country, he said these are friends of Pakistan or the states that have been supporters of Pakistan.

The senior journalist quoted his friend Kamran Yusuf who has a keen eye on foreign affairs as saying the embassies of Pakistan in powerful countries sent letters complaining that they would not be able to continue if Imran Khan becomes the prime minister again.