Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reunite for new film

One of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen duos, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi AKA Munna Bhai and Circuit are back together for a new film.

Dutt and Warsi are back together after 17 long years as they officially made the announcement of their next joint outing on Thursday, with the poster of the film.

“Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie,” Dutt wrote on his Instagram handle with the first look of the title.

On the other hand, Warsi expressed his excitement of teaming up with the actor and noted, “Finally, it’s happening.”

While more details about the project are yet to be revealed, the first look confirmed that the budding director, Sidhaant Sachdev is responsible for the direction of the title, backed by Dutt himself.

The yet-to-be-titled film will hit the theatres sometime this year. It is pertinent to mention here that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi first appeared as Munna Bhai and Circuit in the comedy flick ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, which got them a household name. Later, the duo reprised their characters in the satirical comedy-drama ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’.

Speaking about the ‘stupid’ character, Warsi revealed in an interview last year that he did the film just for Dutt. “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju, otherwise even Raju knows that it is a stupid role,” he told the interviewer.

“It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit.”