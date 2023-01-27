Amar in awe of Shahrukh Khan’s screen presence

Actor Amar Khan took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film “Pathaan’s” release. Amar tweeted, “Reviving back so many single screens. Now that’s the hysteria of a King! Ufff last saw his ‘zero’ in Pakistan, then films got banned on both sides. Watching Shahrukh khan on screen is not viewing a film it’s witnessing an event. This man withstood all TVs, VCRs, digital and whatnot.” Earlier this month, Khan appreciated Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work and expressed her desire for a filmmaker like him to be born “on this side of the border.” She further stated that there is a dearth of women-centric storylines in Pakistani cinema. “Pathaan” is Shah Rukh’s comeback film after a long gap. The film was released on Wednesday, Jan 25 and its first day figures are among the top openers of all time in India. “Pathaan” also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.