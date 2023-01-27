Dortmund’s Reyna snatches stoppage-time winner against Mainz

MAINZ: Borussia Dortmund substitute Gio Reyna tapped in a stoppage-time goal to give his team a 2-1 victory at Mainz 05 on Wednesday and lift them back into fifth place in the Bundesliga. After a lacklustre performance, Dortmund appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw before Sebastien Haller headed on their first corner of the second half and Reyna stabbed it in at the far post. The American had also scored a 78th-minute winner in their 4-3 victory over Augsburg on Sunday. “We are very satisfied with the result,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. “The team bounced back after falling a goal behind and levelled quickly. With all but the last kick of the game we then were the luckier winners and it could have gone any other way. We are happy with our start of the year (with two wins) but we know we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”