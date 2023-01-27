Unstoppable Shiffrin extends her record to 84 wins

ROME: Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women’s Alpine skiing World Cup victory on Wednesday by completing a back-to-back giant slalom double in the Italian resort of Kronplatz. Still fizzing from Tuesday when she moved clear of retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn with a record 83rd win, the unstoppable American kept her calm to dominate the first run and then triumph by a hefty 0.82 seconds. Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel was second and Sweden’s Sara Hector finished third. Shiffrin, 27, is now only two wins short of the absolute record of 86 wins racked up by Swedish men’s slalom great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 1980s. The victory took Shiffrin’s career World Cup giant slalom tally to 19 wins, one short of retired Swiss great Vreni Schneider’s women’s record of 20 in the discipline. She can tie Stenmark at the weekend if she wins two slaloms in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn but the record will have to wait until after the world championships on French snow in Courchevel and Meribel from Feb 6-18.