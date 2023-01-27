KSA-Pakistan agree to enhance bilateral trade volume

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interests and agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume between the two countries. Nawaf Saeed A. Almalkiy, Ambassador and Commercial Attache of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce. Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in the field of trade and investment between the countries and emphasized the need for closer economic ties. He said that the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad is making its utmost efforts to promote the economic relationship between the two countries and thanked Nawaf Saeed A. Almalkiy for his efforts in this regard. The Ambassador and Commercial Attache expressed his satisfaction over the existing level of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and expressed the desire to further expand economic cooperation in all areas. The two sides agreed to continue their cooperation in order to further strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries and to explore new areas of cooperation.