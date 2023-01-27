Importance of data protection, digital transformation highlighted

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, held a discussion with the media for highlighting the role of cloud migration and the transformation that it will bring to businesses. Saquib Ahmad, while speaking on the essence of cloud migration and data backup for business enterprises, stated “The usage of technology by companies, had changed in the post-COVID-19 situation. It has now strengthened, making Cloud Computing the need of the hour. Pakistani companies from big automakers to small-sized businesses are using the SAP software for the same. SAP is also working with government institutions to create time-efficient processes with evaluative options for the best foot forward.” He elaborated on the strengths of SAP solutions for decision-making, stating, “Highlighting successful behavioral trends with the right set of data is important for CEOs for best decisions. SAP’s predictive analytics is the perfect and most viable tool for it.” He further expanded on the flexibility of SAP which is a tailored solution provider for its customers. Since the aim is to provide seamless digital transformation for organizations of all sizes, SAP ensures a unique solution to meet specific client needs to truly address the need of the business for growth and expansion. When questioned on security issues, Saquib assured that the installation of software comes with the security paradigms in place. SAP is strong with secure digital environment to combat cyber theft and fraudulent activities. He further said, “SAP Pakistan works with a clear vision to help the world run better and improve people’s lives in the best possible ways. SAP ensures a design and workflow that impacts the lives of the users (company and customers) most positively.”