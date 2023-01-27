Madonna adds fifth London date to 2023 world tour

‘I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,’ Madonna said in a previous statement Madonna has announced a fifth London show as part of her 2023 ‘Celebration Tour’ – tickets will be available here. As announced last week, the pop icon is due to hit the road this summer for a 35+ date stint to mark her 40 years in music. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a previous statement. The star initially confirmed a one-off concert at The O2 in London, serving as her only UK date of the tour. However, she has since added a further three nights at the same venue. Today, Madonna shared details of another extra show in the capital. The singer is set to return to The O2 on Tuesday, December 5 following a run of European headline gigs. A press release cited “sensational demand”, with over 600,000 tickets sold for the ‘Celebration Tour’ and counting. Overall, 23 new dates were added last week across North America and Europe. Tickets for the newly announced fifth London show go on general sale at 9am GMT tomorrow. You’ll be able to purchase yours here. The upcoming tour will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began. Bob The Drag Queen is billed as a special guest opening act across all dates. Following the initial sale, fans took to social media to share their reactions as they attempted to secure tickets. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the planned Madonna biopic starring Ozark’s Julia Garner has been scrapped.