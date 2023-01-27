Punjab, KP interim cabinets sworn in

Hours after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) interim cabinet was sworn in, an 11-member Punjab interim cabinet also took oath on Thursday. Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet members held at the Governor’s House. Out of the 11 cabinet members, eight ministers – Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir – took the oath, while three others – Wahab Riaz, Tamkinat Karim and Naseem Sadiq – couldn’t attend the ceremony. Although the reason for the other two is unknown, Pakistan’s veteran fast bowler Riaz will take over as the largest province’s sports minister in due time, he confirmed to a private TV channel. Besides other noted personalities, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was among the attendees of the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi extended felicitation to the newly-appointed caretaker ministers and said that conducting “transparent, free and fair elections is the responsibility of the interim setup”. He also vowed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections in the most densely populated province of the country. Earlier, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to 14 ministers of his interim cabinet amid claims by Imran Khan-led PTI that it “look[ed] like a PDM cabinet”.

The ministers who took the oath today include former inspector general (IG) Syed Masood Shah, Barrister Sanwal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafi Ullah Khan, Shahid Khan Khattak, Haji Ghufran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, and Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Manzoor Khan Afridi, Abdul Haleem Qasuriya, and Hamid Shah. PTI leader and former provincial finance minister Taimur Jhagra raised objections over the newly appointed interim cabinet.

The PTI leader, in a tweet, said: “Sadly, this looks like a PDM cabinet, barring a couple of names…”