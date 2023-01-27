Ch Shujaat removed from PML-Q top slot

Amid reported differences within the party ranks, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) general council on Thursday removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party chief. The decision was made during a consultative meeting of the party held at the Pakistan Muslim League House situated at Davis Road in Lahore. Tariq Bashir Cheema was also removed from his post of central secretary general. The participants of the general council elected Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Shujaat’s brother, as the new party president and Kamil Ali Aghan as the central secretary general. Further, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected uncontested as president of PML-Q Punjab at the meeting. Party officials and leaders from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh participated in the meeting as well as PML-Q officials from Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Additionally, former MNAs, ticket holders and senators were also present at the meeting. In July last year, the PML-Q had decided to remove Shujaat and Cheema from their positions and hold fresh intra-patry elections. However, Shujaat moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which restrained the party from holding intra-party polls.

Last week, Chaudhry Shujaat suspended Pervaiz Elahi’s party membership over his statement regarding the party’s merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sources, the PML-Q could not be merged with the PTI on Elahi’s whim as the party was registered in Shujaat’s name. In a show-cause notice, Elahi was asked to explain his unconstitutional action within seven days. “If Elahi does not give an explanation, action will be taken against him.”