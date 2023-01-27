Chairman FBR hails Customs’ contribution to economy

Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan Customs towards the development of national economy in areas of revenue collection, prevention of smuggling, protection of local industry and enforcement of safe goods for public health. He said this while addressing an elegant ceremony held to celebrate the International Customs Day-2023 at Custom House, Peshawar on Thursday which was also attended by Mr. Mohammad Saleem, Chief Collector Customs (KP), Mr. Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, Director General Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Mr. Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Mr. Ejaz Khan, CCPO Peshawar, Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Peshawar, Dr. Moin-Ud-Din Ahmad Wani, diplomats, officers of the Collectorates/Directorates of all field formations of KP Customs, Clearing Agents and representatives from trade bodies and media.

Proceedings of the day began with laying of floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Custom House, Peshawar followed by Guard of Honor. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest, Chairman FBR deliberated upon this year’s World Customs Organisation’s theme i.e “Nurturing the Next Generation: Promoting a Culture of Knowledge-Sharing and Professional Pride in Customs.” He expressed optimism that Pakistan Customs would continue making efforts for the betterment of national economy. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Customs (KP) highlighted the achievements and performance of Pakistan Customs in various areas. The Chief Guest also awarded Certifications of Merit to outstanding Officers/Officials of all field formations of KP Customs in recognition of their meritorious services.

After the ceremony, the Chairman interacted with representatives of different Chambers and local business community and assured them of every possible assistance for resolution of their issues. He also interacted with the Consular Generals of Afghanistan and Iran based in Peshawar and expressed the hope that regional trade would be further facilitated with mutual collaboration. Later on, the Chairman paid a visit to Regional Tax Office (RTO), Peshawar and held a meeting with senior management of RTO where he underlined the importance of promoting institutional cooperation to effectively achieve the assigned targets.