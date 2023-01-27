Sohail Aftab defends his PhD thesis

Sohail Aftab has defended his PhD Thesis successfully with distinction as he obtains Summa-Cum-Laude. He did his PhD research from University of Hamburg, Germany being a scholarship holder of German Academic Exchange Service (GAES) under the supervision of a prominent privacy law scholar Professor Dr. Marion Albers. His thesis topic was “Protecting the right to privacy in Pakistan” learning from theoretical approaches and European Experiences”. Under his thesis, Sohail Aftab has undertaken an extensive content analysis of Pakistani media and has highlighted media’s intrusive practices in its coverage of sexual violence and issues related to children and women. Similarly topics like grief journalism and coverage in the course of legal proceedings have also been highlighted. He has attempted to establish that privacy is strongly connected to human dignity and this basic right is effectively protected in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as well as in its member states of Germany and the United Kingdom. His thesis presents a law reform proposal in the form of privacy law legislation. He has also annexed a template legislation based on this finding. It is hoped that his thesis is not only a contribution to the body of knowledge but it will also provide valuable guidelines to policy makers in Pakistan for the protection of the crucial right of privacy.