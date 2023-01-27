Moot discusses current state of Pakistan

An invited lecture of renowned scholar from Sweden Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed was arranged by department of Political Science & IR at the University of Central Punjab, Lahore on ‘Pakistan at 75’.

The lecture was attended by Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, teachers and students. The seminar discussed several topics on the current state of Pakistan, such as its political, social, and economic development since its founding. Prof. Ahmed also discussed the importance of diversity in the Pakistan’s democracy and urged the audience to find ways to resolve its various social, cultural, and economic issues. The topics of partition of India, civil military relations, political culture, Kashmir, Afghanistan and economy were elaborated.

The seminar concluded with a Q&A session and a call to action by Prof. Ahmed, encouraging students to become more tolerant and inclusive citizens and to make their voices heard in their respective areas. The audience appreciated Prof. Ahmed’s thought-provoking insights and thanked him for his enthusiasm and insight. Thus, the seminar was a success and served as a great platform for an in-depth discussion on the pressing matters of Pakistan. At the end, Dr. Khalid thanked Dr. Ishtiaq and presented him a souvenir as remembrance.