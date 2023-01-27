India has no right to celebrate its republic day in IIOJK: APHC

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory. APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous in their joint statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday, said that actually India was not a democratic country and had occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of force. The people of Kashmir are observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day, they said. They deplored that whenever a special day of India approaches, the Indian troops accelerate their state terrorism in IIOJK and urged the Kashmiri people to observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on the appeal of the Hurriyat Conference. The Hurriyat leaders said the Kashmiri people have continued their struggle for the right to self-determination but due to India’s rigid stance the Kashmir dispute is still unresolved and pending with the United Nations. They said that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory, so India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in IIOJK.