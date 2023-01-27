Multan PCCC employees’ protest enters ninth day

The nationwide sit-in of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) employees entered ninth day in Multan on Thursday. The PCCC employees have established sit-in camps in all four provinces against the non-payment of salaries and pensions.

The PCCC is a subsidiary of the Ministry of National Food Security, with offices in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Skrand, Mirpur Khas and other cities. They said their protest would continue until their salaries, pensions, and arrears were released. They said the protests will continue, and consultations are underway to extend their scope to the homes of federal ministers.

The APCA President of the PCCC Unit Tanveer Abbas expressed a strong reaction to the ECC meeting held on Wednesday, in which the ECC approved a supplementary grant of Rs850 million for the renovation of the Supreme Court. However, the approval of Rs660 million, which was intended for more than 1,100 PCCC personnel who had been denied pay and benefits for seven months, was postponed. Instead, a three-person committee was created by the ECC.

“It is an extreme case of oppression that 1,100 families are currently experiencing severe difficulties, but the rulers are unconcerned about them,” Tanveer said.

He said that the nationwide protest and sit-in of PCCC employees have entered the ninth day, but the government is least bothered about the plights of employees.