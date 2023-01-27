CCPO Lahore says policemen must focus on helping citizens

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing is not just a job but a passion and life style so each and every police officer should spend his life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society. He said the SSPs have the most important role in maintenance of law and order and crime control which requires their full attention. He was presiding a meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, all SSsP and divisional SSP of Investigations and Operations wings, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security, SP Headquarters, SP CIA, SP AVLS, SP Dolphin Squad, SP Traffic and other senior police officers of Lahore Police attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, “Actual respect and honour lies in good performance so SsP should be active in professional manner, focus on crime control and civility of citizens.” He further said that prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit is the only solution to all the problems. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that round the clock availability of SsP and immediate response at incidents of crimes are the basic requirements of positive policing. CCPO Lahore further said that delay in investigation of pending cases is a major issue in solution of public grievance. Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that timely redressal of complaints received from IG Office, Front Desks and CCPO Office should also be ensured. The CCPO Lahore directed the police officers to stay away from cases of illegal possession and meet the target of arresting Proclaimed offenders. The CCPO said that SsP should intensify crackdown against kite flying, aerial firing and drug dealers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.