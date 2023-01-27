Provincial commissioners briefed about digital census

Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS) is striving hard for the smooth execution of 7th Population and Housing Census which will be conducted digitally for the first time in history of Pakistan.

The PBS, has completed all the necessary preparations for conduct of census, accordingly one of the key requirements is nomination of provincial census commissioners by provincial governments as per General Statistics Reorganization Act 2011.

As the execution of Field Enumeration is the responsibility of provincial governments, therefore, an orientation session was arranged for all provincial census commissioners/census commissioners of provinces/region, says a press release.

Dr Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Census Commissioner welcomed all participants from Provinces and briefly explained that the role of the Provincial Census Commissioners is crucial for smooth and successful conduct of census activities and they will be a lynchpin between Federal and Provincial government for coordination, support and monitoring of census activities. It was informed that PBS has achieved all initial milestones for successful census field operation with dedication and hard work. It was also informed that PBS has adopted extensive consultative process with Provincial governments and other stakeholders for transparency, credibility and wider acceptability of the census process. Achievement of milestones has increased the confidence of PBS to move towards execution of census. Trainings conducted for first ever digital census were the biggest exercise of whole region and support of provinces for conduct of these trainings is appreciable. The purpose to invite provincial census commissioners is to make them aware of the whole census exercise as they will represent PBS and should be well prepared to handle every kind of situation that can be faced during Field.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services/ Resource Management) gave a detailed presentation on history of census in Pakistan, background of digital census and census processes. He emphasized that the purpose of Census is Planning and Policy making. The upcoming Census will not only count individuals in the country but it will be a broader exercise that will geotag all structures of the country and give a frame for Economic Census. He further apprised about monitoring mechanism and quality assurance through Computer Assisted Telephonic interviews (CATI).

He in detail briefed regarding the roles and responsibilities of PCCs, he hoped that they will try their best to facilitate field work and publicity of census activities in their respective areas of responsibility and PBS will support them and provide with all necessary facilitation regarding the smooth conduct of census.

During Question/Answer session, the queries of participants were resolved. They also visited Census Control Centre, GIS lab and Control room.

All Provincial Census Commissioners have shown their satisfaction over the procedures and given assurance for full support for completion of the gigantic national activity of para mount importance.