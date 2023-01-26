Suzuki hikes motorcycle prices

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd has increased the prices of all motorcycle models ranging from Rs20,000 to 25,000, which will be effective from February 1.

The new rates for GD110 S, GS150, GSX125 and GR150 are Rs264,000, Rs286,000, Rs384,000 and Rs410,000 respectively.

The company had stopped the new booking of bikes from January 20 for the time being due to import-based supply chain constraints and uncertain production possibilities under present economic circumstances.

As the sales of all two-wheeler assemblers have been going flat due to rising prices, quality, and affordability issues, only Pak Suzuki has been enjoying a smooth ride by recording sales of 20,762 units in 6MFY23 versus 18,030 in the same period last fiscal year.

The assembler of Hi-Speed motorcycles has jacked up the rate by Rs25,000 in 150cc Infinity and 200cc Freedom followed by a Rs2,500-Rs3,500 jump in 70cc-125cc bikes.