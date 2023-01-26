Why did Mufti Saeed solemnize nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi twice?

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wed Bushra Bibi for a third time in 2018, months before his party took first place in the general elections and established itself as the dominant force in the Center.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed, a member of the PTI Central Executive Committee, performed the nikkah during a private ceremony in Lahore.

In the latest turn of events, Mufti Saeed has told a private news channel that the nikkah of the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi was solemnized twice. He revealed the Bushra Bibi was observing iddat – the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man – when the nikkah was offered in the first place, adding that he was not aware of the situation at that time.

Saeed said he declared the nikkah invalid after he came to know about her iddat, adding that he then again solemnized their nikkah.

Bushra Bibi had taken khula from her former husband Khawar Manika before tying the knot with Imran Khan.