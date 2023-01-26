How much are iconic onscreen homes worth in real life?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the homes of your favourite onscreen characters? Well, La Jolla realtors have revealed the value of some of the most iconic homes on our screens. Using zip codes, the team calculated the average home price of similar homes within the same area, revealing how much it would cost to buy the house if it was on sale today. While many of these homes are fictional and don’t actually exist, these prices give you a good idea of how much a place in the area would go for. A five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Bel Air, similar to the one in the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air,’ will cost you $9,000,000, the highest value on our list. A house similar to Kevin’s in ‘Home Alone’ will cost $3,500,000. This is the same price as the Tanner home in ‘Full House,’ which would also cost $3,500,000 today, located in Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California. The cosy cottage from the much-loved Christmas movie ‘The Holiday’ would cost you around $2,450,000 in Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, England.