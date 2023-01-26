PTI ex-MPA booked for blocking GT Road

As many as 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers including former MPA leader Abdul Wahid Qasim were booked in a case on Wednesday, for allegedly blocking GT Road on party Chairman Imran Khan’s call. The police have also nominated 170 unidentified men as suspects in the case. The case was registered at the Police Station Mandra under charges of holding a public gathering against the law and obstructing GT Road – one of the major thoroughfares of the country – in November during the protests following the assassination bid on former premier Imran Khan. A day after the attack, the protesters blocked Rawalpindi’s GT Road from both sides which affected traffic in the area during the demonstration to condemn the attack on PTI leader on November 3. This led to countrywide protests, with PTI staging demonstrations in major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others. In his speech, the PTI chairman urged his followers to continue staging protest against Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, and an army major until their resignations, alleging that they planned his murder.