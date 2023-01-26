USA Ambassador to Pakistan visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ambassador of the USA to Pakistan visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a meeting with members of Sialkot Chamber. The Ambassador was warmly received by Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Chamber along with other officials. During the meeting areas of mutual interest including but not limited to enhanced trading linkages, women empowerment, green environment & sustainable production came into discussion.

His Excellency Donald Blome, shared that the United States was committed to help Pakistan in mitigating the affects of Climate Change, Promotion of Sustainable Energy, Encouraging Women participation and enhancing bilateral trade.