Mr. Farrukh Iqbal Khan, President and CEO of First Women Bank Ltd., inaugurated the model branch for people with impairment in Gujrat today. In accordance with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan regarding the financial inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs), special facilities are available in the branch. This is the fourth model branch of the bank inaugurated, while a wheelchair ramp facility is available in almost all branches of the Bank, where it is required.