Fawad to face consequences: Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that incumbent government did not believe in political revenge and victimisation but those threatening the officials of constitutional bodies would have to face legal action.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, the SAPM said that Islamabad police registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Fawad Chaudhry following the application of Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that PTI leader used objectionable language and even threatened the head of ECP, its members, officials and even their families in his interaction with media at Lahore.

He said that ECP was a constitutional body and it was sheer violation as per Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to threaten such bodies or their officials. He said that Chief Election Commissioner was appointed by PTI after consultation process and Fawad Chaudhry participated in the process. He said there could not be dual standard in provision of justice as one of the PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi faced imprisonment for six months and was disqualified from seat of Senate for using objectionable language in past. The SAPM said that law should take its course if anyone had been found involved in threatening the institutions and no dual standard would be adopted in such cases.

During the press conference, two video clips were also screened in which Fawad Chaudhry was threatening ECP officials and their families of dire consequences over appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister in Punjab.

After the appointment of PTI nominee Hassan Askari as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab at the time of last general elections in 2018, he said that PML-N did not use any such language against the constitutional body or anyone else. Attaullah Tarar said that PML-N leadership including Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Nawaz had to face imprisonment in fake cases while other leadership including Nihal Hashmi, Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were disqualified as Senator and contesting election in cases with less severe case as that of Fawad Chaudhry. The special assistant said there should be dual standard and legal action should be taken without any discrimination. He said that judiciary would have to review as how one can be exempted after threatening the officials of constitutional bodies.