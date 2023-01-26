Message of the Resident Director — AEO Pakistan Saad Mahmood

26 January is marked as a day to celebrate Australia and People of Australia. It marks the celebration of all great things about Australia that includes the Australian People, Land, and Diversity, Sense of a fair go, Lifestyle, Democracy and the Freedoms Australians enjoy. On this joyous occasion, I on behalf of people of Pakistan, send heartfelt greetings and best wishes for the People of Australia.

Last year was special for us at AEO Pakistan, as we celebrated our 25 years of excellence. Over the past 25 years, Team AEO Pakistan is the key force behind all our achievements.

With the world moving back to normal, we are very glad that the borders of all the top study destinations including Australia have reopened. It is the best time that the students gear up and start preparing themselves to realize their dreams to study at top ranked international universities.

During this entire period of uncertainty and distress because of this ongoing pandemic, AEO Pakistan is one of the few organizations that understood the situation well, stood firm and played a critical role to facilitate hundreds of students whose future suddenly went on a halt. During the entire period of lockdown, Team AEO Pakistan made the best use of technology to quickly adapt to the new normal, while strictly observing COVID-19 SOPs and continuously provided online consultancy services to students across Pakistan. During the lockdown period, AEO Offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Multan initiated online IELTS preparatory classes to help students best utilize their precious time. To further facilitate students to easily get connected with AEO Pakistan, AEO Connect android app was also launched, providing an instant platform for users to book an appointment to study abroad or register for an IELTS test through AEO Pakistan. Users can also enquire about IELTS preparatory Classes through this android app and rate the customer service by giving their valuable feedback.

As the government lifted the restrictions, AEO Pakistan offices became fully operational by strictly adhering to all precautionary measures to ensure employees and customers safety. AEO Pakistan was the first Centre to resume IELTS testing across Pakistan. OET testing also resumed, which was a huge sigh of relief for hundreds of healthcare professionals across the country.

Twice a year, AEO Pakistan organizes Australian/ Global Education Expos providing golden opportunity to Pakistani students across the country, to get free expert advice and counseling directly from the official representatives of top ranked international universities. This January, once again AEO is organizing Global Education Expo across 10 major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. AEO Education Expo provides an ideal opportunity for prospective students to seek expert advice and guidance to apply for a university of their choice in Australia, USA, Canada or UK. Entry to the exhibition is free and scholarships opportunities are also available. For details, please visit www.aeo.com.pk.

Australia offers an internationally recognized education and training system providing world class opportunities for international students. Major employers and professional organizations around the world recognize Australian qualifications. Australia is continually refining and redefining its education and training system while retaining the best of traditional values, such as the pastoral care of students and excellence in scholarship.

Australian Universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses covering a broad range of disciplines ranging from humanities and computing to engineering, health sciences and law. Australian’s public and private vocational education and training institutions deliver training ranging from accounting and applied science to business studies, marketing and hospitality & tourism which is responsive to your needs and those of industry.

AEO Pakistan also assists and provides opportunities for students who wish to study in the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand. Our extensive repertoire also includes two Australian University campuses in Malaysia and two in UAE.

AEO Pakistan is the leading IELTS Testing Centre in Pakistan, conducting IELTS tests across 18 major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Mirpur, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Burewala, Quetta, and Swat; soon we aim to expand our operations further to other cities of Pakistan as well. Along with IELTS (General /Academic) test, we are also offering IELTS for UKVI, IELTS Life Skills and Computer-Delivered IELTS. To further facilitate students, AEO is also providing IELTS Preparatory Classes at our offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

AEO Pakistan is fully committed to play its vital role to assist Pakistani students to secure a bright future and help them realize their dreams. As the World and Pakistan in particular, is aggressively moving ahead to recover from the downturn caused during the pandemic, AEO Pakistan has also stepped forward to expand its operations by opening an office in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This new office is serving the ever-growing market of KPK with same devotion and service excellence.

A world of amazing opportunities awaits you! Consult AEO Pakistan to start your journey! For details visit www.aeo.com.pk