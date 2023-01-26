No extension in final result dates of digital census

This is to clarify that there is no change in date for provision of final results of 7th Population and Housing, First-Ever Digital census. i.e. 30th April 2023. In 5th CMC meeting, which was held on 17th January, 2023, only internal timelines were adjusted without compromising the final date i.e. 30th April, 2023 in view of the of the import of 126,000 tablets for digital census.

It is reiterated that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), along with partners and stakeholders, is working very diligently to achieve the milestones set for conduct of census 2023 and all of the milestones have been achieved. Major milestones were establishment of 495 Census Support Centers (CSC) for conduct of census, securing human resource of 126,000 officials from provincial and area governments to be trained for census conduct, three-tier training for digital census of which third tier comprised of training 126,000 enumerators in 992 venues across the country, delivery of 126,000 secured tablets at these 495 CSC to be handed to enumerators for conduct of digital census, development of enumeration, administrative, monitoring software for census conduct, and establishing the secured data transfer system from tablets to secured servers.

All updates are being shared through official press release, official PBS website www.pbs.gov.pk and Twitter (@PBSOfficialPak).