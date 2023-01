IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Supermarket, Burma, Wahidabad, Karpa, G-8/1, Scheme.II, Khanna Dock, New F- 9 PARK, G-10/3, International School, I-10/4, G-11/4, F-11/3, Rahara, CM PakZong, Bahria Enclosure, Isolation Hopital, Kaldana, Barin, TDCP , PAF, Shahdara, Anguri. NCP, Magniyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kaho. II , Golf City, Bhara Kaho, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sadiqabad, A Block, Effendi Colony, National Market, Fourth Road, Nora Road, Katarian, Holy Family, Curry Road, Service Road, Tamasamaabad, Committee Chowk. ,Gulshanabad,Sarafa Bazar,Jannah Road,Mangtal, Bani,Kyani Road, Muslimabad, Dhok Chowdhury,Captain Amir,Golra,MFM,Noon,Rata Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road,Sir Syed Road,PAF, CBR.II, Morgah, Gulstan Colony, Major Riaz, 502 Workshop, Hayal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, New Rawat, Lahtrar. 1, Sep-Ibrar, Fazal Ahmed, New Chawah, Nara Mattur, Mandra, Bisalai, Sukho, Raman, Murt, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Mora Nagyal, New Rawati Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Salargah, Bohi Ghar, Wahadat Colony, Kala Khan, Wapda Town, MVHS D-17, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Shafi Chauhan, Nar Topa, Shamsabad, Akhori, Power Channel Company, GBC-3, Fawara Chowk, Shah Dir, Nika Kalan, Azim Shaheed, Bahtar, Bhandar, Kamrial, Ahmedal, Khore, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Haru, Ghori Feeders, Chakwal Circle, 10 AM: 00 PM to 03:00 PM, Bahrpur, Mulat Chowk, Murid, Miani, Manara, Main Bazaar, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Khanpur, Chakral, Rizwan Textile Mill, Dilwal, Jalap River, Lala Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur , Hasal, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Tala Gang City, Dhalar, Mugla, Khaian Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Shukrila, Shamsabad, Chapran, Puran, Kohar, Sarai. Alamgir, MCJ, F-8 Civil Line, Jakar, City Housing, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madu Kalis, Hasnot, Khalikhwali, Dina. 4 City, Mankiala, City Sohawah, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Dora Badhal, Smooth feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Sahansah, City II, Fatehpur, Chirohi Feeders, From 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Thoti, Khoi Ratta City, Chirohi Express, Dana Well, Chirohi Dong Y, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Majajan Feeders, from 01:00 AM to 04:00 PM, City.1, Nad, Khoi Ratta Feeders from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GBC III, GBHP, Power Channel. 1, 2, 4 & 3, Shah Dir, Shafi Chauhan, Military College, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bhalwal, Shukrila, Puran, Shamsabad, Kohar, Chhapran Feeders, From 07:30 AM to 04:30 PM, USA-I & II feeders and surrounding areas.