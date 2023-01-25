Police also arrest Fawad Chaudhry’s brother from Jhelum

Police also detained the brother of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while he was leading a protest in Jhelum against the arrest of his brother and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

After arresting Fawad Ch, police also arrested his brother Faraz Chaudhry, who was leading a protest against his brother’s capture in Jhelum on Wednesday.

PTI workers set fire to tyres and blocked traffic on the GT Road in protest of Fawad’s arrest.

When police intervened, Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faraz Chaudhry and former MPA Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal were among the protesters.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his house in Lahore early morning today in a case pertaining to “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

An FIR against him was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station by an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for “threatening” the body’s members.

Earlier, Fawad’s other sibling Faisal Chaudhry told the media that some unknown persons came in vehicles without number plates and illegally took Fawad with them. They did not show any warrants nor did reveal their identities.