PM urges youth to apply for loans on easy terms under new scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that under the PM Youth Business & Agriculture Scheme, young people can apply for a loan of up to Rs7.5 million on easy terms while encouraging women, transgenders, and differently-abled people to apply and contribute to national development.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “I launched PM’s Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme yesterday. This new scheme builds on a number of youth development programs. From PEEF loans to laptop schemes to self-employment schemes, PML-N has demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment under the leadership of MNS.”

“Under the current Loan Scheme, the youth can apply for a loan up to Rs75 lac on easy terms & conditions (there is no interest on a loan up to Rs5 lac). I strongly encourage our women, transgenders & differently-abled people to apply & contribute to national development.”

