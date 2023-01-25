Shahrukh Khan responds to troll calling him ‘femme fatale’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was tagged as ‘femme fatale’ by a Twitter troll in yet another #AskSRK session and his response is absolutely full of wit and sass. On Tuesday, the megastar hosted one of the final #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter handle before he finally makes a big comeback in cinemas tomorrow with the hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’.

King Khan acknowledged the efforts of his loyal fans and loved ones across the globe and tweeted, “It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun.”

Replying to the post, a social user shared a throwback picture of Khan dressed in a feminine avatar at one of the awards functions and wrote, “Femme fatale,” with a series of laughing emojis.

The post captured the attention of the ‘Pathaan’ star and he made sure to exhibit his savage side with yet another, full of wit response. He wrote, “Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you.”

Moreover, Khan also spilt his haircare secrets to another fan to achieve his ‘Pathaan’ look. In his reply to a tweet, “Long hair k liye koi tips, (Any tips for long hair),” SRK wrote, “Mummy ji se sar par tel ki maalish karwao, (Ask your mom to do a head massage with oil).”

Meanwhile, ‘Pathaan’ is just a few hours away from the anticipated theatrical release tomorrow. The title is headlined by the power-packed trio Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, while Sidharth Anand has helmed the direction.

The high-octane action flick will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.