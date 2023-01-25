PCB writes to 27 leading departments

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has formally written to 27 leading departments, seeking their interest in participating in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2023-24, which will start in August. The letters were dispatched to the departments on behalf of Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014 and on the specific instructions of PCB’s Patron, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is keen to see return of the department to play their integral role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricket. In the letters, the PCB has not only invited the departments to confirm their participation in the upcoming season at their earliest convenience that can help them prepare the season’s calendar, but have also encouraged to set up strong cricket sides, assuring them maximum coverage and publicity through the traditional and new media. Some of the prominent departments are: Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratory, National Bank of Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Omar Associates, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan International Airlines, Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan Television Corporation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority.