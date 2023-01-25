Minister urges IT expert youth to play role for economic development

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday called upon the Information Technology expert young people to come forward and play their role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at an event titled “Building Skills for Youth” held here in connection with International Education Day, the minister said in today’s time, no country can develop without bringing innovation and investment in various sectors of the economy.

He also stressed the need to equip the youth of the country with modern skills to not only enable them to earn good resources for them but also help them play a key role in the socio-economy development of the country. He highlighted that during its previous tenure, the PML-N government was bringing reforms in the curriculum of educational institutions but the PTI government slashed all the efforts of bringing reforms.

The new curriculum, he said was being re-arranged based on creativity and innovation. When the PML-N government’s tenure was completed in 2018, we were in the last stages of finalizing the curriculum reforms, but the successive government did not give importance to the reforms.”

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government also put the PML-N successful Vision 2025 into the dustbin adding that no country can move forward without continuity of policies and political stability. He said a government should continue for at least 10 years so that to successfully implement the long-term policies.