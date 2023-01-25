PCJCCI celebrates Chinese new year

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday arranged an exclusive new year celebration ceremony for felicitation of Chinese businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors associated with the platform of the joint chamber. The ceremony was presided over by PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki, while Vice President Hamza Khalid, Executive Committee members also extended their greetings to the Chinese guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Moazzam Ghurki said that Chinese collaboration had played a great role in keeping the trustworthy relationship intact between two friendly nations. He said that the decision of Pakistan to join hands with China for the remarkable projects such as CPEC, One Belt-One Road, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS for building economic and political linkages with neighbors and Asian countries had truly been commendable.