Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 25 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060 Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060