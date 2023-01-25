Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, January 25, 2023


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 25 January 2023

Web Desk

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060

 

Submit a Comment