Fahd Haroon designated as SAPM on Public Communication, Digital Platforms

APP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has designated Fahd Haroon as his Special Assistant on Public Communication and Digital Platforms with immediate effect. According to a notification of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, in continuation of the earlier notification of even number dated January 19, the prime minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Fahd Haroon as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, with immediate effect.

