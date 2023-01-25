Helpline 1234 launched for out-of-school children

On the eve of International Day of Education, the School Education Department, South Punjab, has launched a helpline, 1234 for the help and guidance of out-of-school children, especially those working at business establishments or at homes as domestic workers.

The helpline would provide a one-stop solution to any child who is currently not studying in any school, owing to his or her family circumstances, as all steps from admission in a nearby school to the start of classes would thereafter be looked after by the officials of the School Education Department themselves. No age restriction has been fixed in this regard. Families of such children would also be contacted if the need be. Furthermore, the working children could join special early morning classes, after the conclusion of which they could proceed to their workplaces.

When contacted, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Secretary of the School Education Department, stated that such a child would not only be admitted to a nearby school, but would also be provided with a bag, books, stationery, a uniform, and shoes at no cost. He further stated that any member of the society could also contact this helpline and pass on the details of aspiring children. Regarding the choice of number for the helpline, he was of the view that since 1, 2, 3, and 4 are things a child starts learning based on their symbolic value, the department has also acquired it for the helpline so that everybody could easily remember and recall them when needed. The secretary was hopeful that this initiative would go a long way in controlling the menace of out-of-school children in Pakistan. The information regarding the helpline now needed to be disseminated far and wide in South Punjab, he opined.