Naqvi orders indiscriminate action to control price-hike

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Police Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamiana attended the meeting.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi gave instructions regarding administrative affairs, controlling price hike and crimes in the province. He asked the administration to take action without discrimination to control price-hike and added that the availability of essential commodities should be ensured at fixed rates. He made it clear that the citizens cannot be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders under any circumstances.

The caretaker CM further emphasised that every possible step should be taken to protect the life and property of the people. Legal action should be taken without discrimination against the accused involved in serious crimes, he stressed and added that results should be given regarding the improvement in the law and order situation. To control street crimes, the police have to perform their duties in a very active manner, he stated and added that ensuring law and order was a priority of the government. Those involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with iron hands, he further said.

The chief secretary and IGP gave briefings regarding price control, administrative matters and the law and order situation.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions for the early completion of the remodelling project of the Central Business District from Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard).

A deadline has been given to complete the remodelling project of the underpass from Barkat Market to Ali Zeb road and Kalma Chowk underpass by February 15. He has directed that the contractor should complete the project as soon as possible so that the citizens can get convenience in their daily movements. Work should be done day and night to complete it as soon as possible, he added. He further directed that two lanes should be made functional within 24 hours for the flow of traffic from Kalma Chowk to Liberty. There are transportation difficulties and two lanes would facilitate traffic flow, he noted and directed that he should be updated daily about the progress of the project.

It may be added that the deadline for the first remodelling of the Central Business District, Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard) was May 15.

The Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and briefed him about the treatment facilities at FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. He also briefed about FJMCU’s expansion plan.

The caretaker CM assured to resolve the problems of FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on a priority basis adding that ensuring the best health facilities was a priority. The university’s expansion plan would be decided in the public interest after a review, he added.

VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dean Basic Sciences Prof. Munazza Iqbal felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of the chief minister and expressed their best wishes.